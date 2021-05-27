Plans for a hotel in David City in progress

The Butler County Development Board is pushing to bring a hotel to David City. "We're trying to think of things that can really benefit the community … and bring more to the community than we have going on now," Butler County Development Board Member Greg Aschoff said at the May 12 City Council of David City meeting. "...I think we're missing out on a lot of wedding receptions. We could bring in craft shows and swap meets and all kinds of stuff if you have a place for people to go."