Welcome to the weekly Zone Coverage Vikings mailbag, where I try to answer all your burning NFL and Vikings-related questions, submitted via Twitter to @NickOlsonNFL. In a draft press conference after drafting Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis, Minnesota Vikings director of college scouting Jamaal Stephenson noted, “There was pretty much a directive from Zim going into scouting this fall and throughout the season — ‘Let’s get bigger up front.’” As much as finding undersized athletes helped the Vikings in their wide zone running game, Zimmer knew they needed to add some beef and find guys who could not only move but also anchor to hold up in pass protection, rather than being walked into the quarterback.