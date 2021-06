The East Wilkes tennis team clinched its third-straight Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference title with a 6-3 victory over Ashe County in West Jefferson on June 2. “We are extremely proud of what our team has accomplished this season,” said East Coach Aaron Simmons, whose squad improved to 13-0. “Our team set this as a goal at the conclusion of our season in October of 2019 and were able to continue to work hard and maintain focus with the delay of the season lasting until April of this year.”