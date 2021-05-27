Cancel
Jordan Bell: Why big man didn't get much of a chance in 2nd Warriors stint

By Connor Letourneau
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Bell’s second stint with the Warriors was brief: a 15-minute cameo in a meaningless mid-May win over the Pelicans. This shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise to Bell, who understood when he signed with Golden State that he was only being brought back for depth purposes. On May 13, after they promoted forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to the 15-man roster, the Warriors chose Bell for their open two-way contract for a simple reason: He was familiar with the system.

