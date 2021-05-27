Jordan Bell: Why big man didn't get much of a chance in 2nd Warriors stint

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year on Monday night, edging out teammate Joe Ingles and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose for the award. "For me, it was tough," Clarkson said in an interview with TNT's "Inside The NBA." "My first couple years because I started in L.A. during that time, but just coming to myself and trying to find the impact I can have in this game, and what I can bring to it. When I got that role, I just kind of took it, worked at it, and this situation -- being traded here to Utah from Cleveland -- it really enhanced everything, just because everybody knows their role and knows what they are doing.