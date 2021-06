A fairly innoccous update from CD Projekt Red may shed light on the release date of The Witcher 4, a game not yet announced, but a game that we also know is inevitable. Speaking to investors, CD Projekt Red confirmed to those giving it money that starting in 2022 it will begin the development of more than one big-budget project. Naturally, it doesn't say one of these games is The Witcher 4, but that's the expectation. In the past, CD Projekt Red has confirmed more is coming from the series, but so far it hasn't said when and it hasn't relayed what fans can expect.