People say you’re supposed to picture the audience naked to help when you’re nervous, but it’s just making me really uncomfortable. Before I start I would like to thank the people who made it possible for us to be here today: the teachers. Without them, we would be nowhere. They are the ones who have educated us on this high school journey and helped to shape us into who we are. Anyways, good afternoon, friends, family, and the class of 2021. Speaking of the class of 2021, correct me if I’m wrong, Mr. Hirst, but we are statistically the most attractive class to ever come out of Rose...