Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Kane Brown will also perform with Chris Young on CMT Music Awards

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE (WDEF) – Not only will Kane Brown host the upcoming CMT Music Awards, he’ll get a prime performance slot too. CMT announced performers for the show on Wednesday. The Tennessee Valley native had already been announced as a co-host with Kelsea Ballerini. But now we learn he will also...

wdef.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Kane Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Will Kane#Cmt Music Awards#Florida Line#Mtv2 Logo#Paramount Network#Kane Brown Host#Video#Atlanta#Famous Friends#Tennessee Valley#Tv Land#Wdef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Taste of Country

‘We’re Back, Nashville!': Eric Church, Larkin Poe + More Tribute ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry

"Zoom just doesn't cut it." Even if you were masked (now "welcome, not required" at the Grand Ole Opry House, as signs outside the historic Nashville venue inform concertgoers) during Sunday night's (May 16) tribute to ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, those words from the show's bandleader and musical director Martin Guigui rang true. Seeing live music in person with other fans on the same weekend COVID-19-imposed mask mandates, capacity limits and other restrictions lifted in Nashville made for an emotional moment.
Nashville, TNmyqcountry.com

Today In Country

Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance on stage during a New Kids On The Block concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2017 to lead the crowd in a round of “Happy Birthday” for group member Jordan Knight. The Band Perry‘s “If I Die Young” was released to radio in 2010.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Jordan Davis and Wife Expecting Second Child

Jordan Davis and his wife have announced they are adding another child to their family — and it’s a boy! In a photo posted to social media Monday morning, Davis can be seen with his little family, which includes his wife Kristen and their 1-year-old daughter Eloise, holding a sign that says, “It’s a boy!” Davis wrote in the caption that he can now be added to the long list of artists welcoming children during the pandemic.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNWTVF

The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Provident Entertainment Presents BAND TOGETHER to Support Mental Health Month on May 20th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (May 17, 2021) Each year, millions of Americans deal with the reality of mental illness and this year with the ongoing pandemic, focusing on mental health is needed now more than ever. Provident Entertainment is leaning into Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with Vibrant Emotional Health for a “Band Together” special virtual event to raise awareness around the struggles of mental health and the help that is available for everyone. The online concert will premiere on May 20th at 7:30 PM Central on YouTube, simultaneously streaming across the artists and label channels. Artists involved in “Band Together” include Provident Entertainment’s CAIN, Casting Crowns, DOE, I AM THEY, Koryn Hawthorne, Lydia Laird, Matt Maher, Matthew West and Zach Williams, as well as Adarga Entertainment Group artist Twice Música and RECORDS artist Lathan Warlick.