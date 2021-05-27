Cancel
NFL

Tom Brady Pays Tribute To 'Incredible Teammate' Adam Vinatieri

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A key component of the first three Super Bowl-winning teams in New England has called it a career. Adam Vinatieri on Wednesday announced his NFL retirement after 24 seasons. Vinatieri leaves the game as the league’s all-time scoring leader, with four Super Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections also on his résumé.

