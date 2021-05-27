Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Best whodunit movies of all time

By Jacob Osborn
recordpatriot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker compiled data on the top whodunit movies and ranked them by IMDb user ratings, with any ties being broken by votes. To qualify, the plot of the film had to revolve around a detective or a mystery.

www.recordpatriot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb#Whodunit Movies#Imdb User Ratings#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesgreenweddingshoes.com

Our Top 10 Favorite Wedding Movies of All Time

Sometimes you just need to press pause on the planning and press play on the Netflix. Wedding movies have been and always will be a staple for the big + small screen. The perfect scene for hijinks to ensue, love stories to unfold, and true loves to object after they race to the church just in time! Sure, they’re predictable and sugary sweet — but it’s that perfect escapism that makes them just so dang fun.
Musicravallirepublic.com

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was born 80 years ago on May 24, 1941. To celebrate, here's a list of the best Dylan albums of all time, according to data analyzed by Stacker from Best Ever Albums.
Comicsepicstream.com

10 Best Slice of Life Anime To Watch of All Time

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. "Slice of life" is a term you might encounter in different media, but nowadays you are more likely to see it describing anime. In the past, "slice of life" would usually describe a still moment in a work that closely resembles real life, in which nothing much would happen beyond everyday occurrences.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Five Worst Horror Movie Remakes of All-Time

Horror movies are only as complicated as a person can make them and somehow, someway, there have been great horror movie designs that have been mucked up beyond all belief by just a few errant moves that have derailed a movie. Thankfully a lot of us can still remember the originals and as a result, can recall how good the initial idea for one horror movie or another was. But there have been some truly terrible horror remakes over the years that make a person question the idea of giving some people control over certain movies. It’s even more frustrating when a great director takes a movie, remakes it, and somehow butchers it so badly that it becomes a dilemma between keeping faith in the director and wondering how in the world they could have bungled something so badly. Horror movies are known to be campy or somehow overly dramatic since there’s a wide margin of error when making a horror-driven project. But there are so many formulas to follow and so many bases to cover that a writer, a director, SOMEONE should be able to look at what’s being churned and say ‘okay, there’s a problem with this’ before it ever gets to the theater. Some folks don’t care since fans are sometimes willing to accept schlock for one reason or another, and others happen to think that they’ve reinvented the wheel with their idea only to watch it flatten out as the audience either laughs at it in the most derisive manner or absolutely trashes it because they thought everything from the premise to the final scene was hard to swallow.
MoviesA.V. Club

Paddington 2 loses vicious stranglehold on "best movie of all time" position

Paddington 2, the greatest film of all time, is no longer the greatest film of all time. This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that Paul King’s 2017 film—which had its greatest film of all time honors conferred on it by Rotten Tomatoes, the sole arbiter of true movie justice—has now had said title just as swiftly rescinded. This, after a new review was added to the film’s RT profile, dropping it from 100 percent certified Fresh (the freshest, and thus, best, that a film can be) to a tawdry 99 percent, just like that old stinker Citizen Kane.
MoviesPosted by
Tyla

Paddington 2 Loses Its Crown As The Greatest Movie Of All Time

This is not the news we wanted for little Paddington. The highly acclaimed sequel Paddington 2 has lost its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes due to one negative review. A negative review from Film Authority has been added years after its release, causing Paddington 2 to suffer a similar fate to the movie it replaced as the "greatest movie of all time" Citizen Kane.
MoviesComing Soon!

Pearl Harbor Is the Greatest Guilty Pleasure Movie of All Time

The title of this article should actually end with an ellipsis followed by “aside from Armageddon, Bad Boys II or any of the Transformers films.”. Yeah, I’m a sucker for all things Michael Bay. The man makes entertaining movies flawlessly designed for the theater-going experience. I freely admit I saw Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen four times when it was released in 2009, and even uncharacteristically defended it against Roger Ebert’s vicious, though on point, attacks.
MoviesPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Rom-Coms Of All Time

When you’re absolutely out of ideas of what to watch, a good romantic comedy is a perfect solution! They’re absolutely predictable, but they keep us laughing, so we had to choose the best rom-coms of all time!. Watching people fall in love is like medicine for a broken heart, a...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Worst Jennifer Aniston Movie of All Time, According to Fans

It's hard not to love Jennifer Aniston—just ask her legion of devoted fans. But while viewers fell in love with her on Friends and as a reliable rom-com lead, the critics haven't always been kind to her. The star's filmography is peppered with films that got, at best, mixed reviews, many of which audiences enjoyed more than the professionals. But what about the movies that her fans rejected, too? We consulted audience scores to find out the most hated Jennifer Aniston movies of all time.
Moviespurewow.com

This Netflix Hidden Gem Is a Must-Watch Thriller (& It Just Became the #5 Movie)

This all-new Netflix movie takes claustrophobia to an entirely new level. (You’ve been warned.) We’re talking about Oxygen, the streaming service’s latest sci-fi thriller. It might have popped up in the “suggested for you” section, since it just premiered earlier this week. Despite its newness, the flick has already claimed...
Moviesanimatedtimes.com

15 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Since the resurgence of the superhero genre back in the 2000s, superhero movies have become a dime a dozen. While a few are modern-day masterpieces, a few are straight from hell. Here are the 15 worst superhero movies of all time. 15. Thor: The Dark World. Directed by the talented...
DrinksThe Drum

Editors’ picks: the best Guinness ads of all time

Whether it was the celebration of the reopening of pubs across the world or the go-to stout’s signature flavor, the new ‘looks like a Guinness’ campaign struck a chord with readers of The Drum. Yes, it’s yet another memorable ad for a brand that has been on top of its game for decades.
Movieskoalasplayground.com

The Roy Qiu Resurgence Tour Continues as When a Man Loves Become 6th Highest Grossing TW-movie of All Time, He Gets Best Actor Nomination, and C-netizens Upset about the Mandarin Dub of the Movie

Oh how, like, a decade changes everything lol. TW-actor Roy Qiu is having a career best year in 2021, though he’s had plenty good ones before in his nearly 15 year long career. Thanks to the TW-movie When a Man Loves, adapted from the same name Korean movie, it’s nonstop accolades and success his way. His role of the gangster with a soft squishy heart just wanting a chance to love just got him nominated for Best Actor at the prestigious Taipei Film Festival, and he’s the favorite to win among a murder’s row of nominees in Chris Wu, Chang Chen, Tony Yang, and Umin Boya. The movie was still raking in the Taiwan box office as of last week, becoming the 6th highest grossing domestic movie of all time, though COVID-19 has fully shut down Taiwan now so all theaters are closed in the foreseeable weeks. The movie is getting a Mainland China release and C-fans are super excited, totally un-cancelling Roy after his messy breakup with Tang Yan nearly a decade ago. The C-netizens are not happy though, that the movie is getting a Mainland China dub where Roy dubs over his own dialogue which was a mixture of Taiwanese and Mandarin Chinese spoken with a strong Taiwanese accent with now Beijing accented Mandarin Chinese. Everyone wants the release to keep the original dialogue and I’m glad artistic original voice is getting such support over for this movie as Roy’s dialogue has been called one of the shining points of what makes the film touching and authentic.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Worst Samuel L. Jackson Movie of All Time, According to Critics

When you've made as many films as Samuel L. Jackson has—that would be over 150—you know they're not all going to be well received. The star of movies like Pulp Fiction, A Time to Kill, Die Hard With a Vengeance, and a number of Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino films has found a new audience over the past decade by playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with so many films under his belt, some were bound to provoke the ire of critics. So what are the worst Samuel L. Jackson movies across his prolific career?
Moviescastleinsider.com

Disney’s All-Star Movies, A Best Kept Secret?

Disneys All Star Movies Resort is a Value Resort located on Walt Disney World property. The resort incorporates Disney themed buildings and pools in order to surround you with Disney magic. As you may find, Disneys All Star Movies Resort has mixed reviews. However, could it be one of Disney Worlds best kept secrets? Now, lets review all the details about Disneys All Star Movies Resort. As a...
Moviesdesignerwomen.co.uk

From worst to best | All movies about the romantic cults of Matheus Souza

Awarded at the Festival do Rio and at the São Paulo International Film Festival in 2008 for his very first film, Matheus Souza is a promise kept. Since then, the 33-year-old filmmaker has worked diligently on his projects, directed and written five feature films. One of them, Me Feel Well With You, made his debut exclusively in the Amazon Prime Video catalog on May 20, 2021. This year again, the filmmaker is embarking on Globo Filmes, The Last Party, shot in Portugal.