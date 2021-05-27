Cancel
Ex-Penn State President Will Serve Jail Time In The Jerry Sandusky Child Abuse Scandal

Alabama Public Radio
 6 days ago
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered former Penn State President Graham Spanier to report to jail on July 9 for charges related to the child abuse scandal that embroiled the university a decade ago. A Dauphin County Court judge ordered Spanier to serve two months in a Centre County correctional facility,...

