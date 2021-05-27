Ex-Penn State President Will Serve Jail Time In The Jerry Sandusky Child Abuse Scandal

One of Swatara Township Police Department's very own, Detective Ryan Gartland, was the recipient of the 2020 Samuel Thomas Kohr Award for outstanding service as a detective in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania! Detective Gartland was hired by the Swatara Township Police Department in 2019 and assigned to our patrol division until 2020 when he was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Since his assignment as a criminal investigator, Detective Gartland has been instrumental in the successful investigation of two homicides, a homicide by vehicle cold case, a gang related shooting, burglaries and significant theft cases. Detective Garland possesses a very high aptitude in the use of electronic and technology based forensic tools and techniques and has provided assistance in these areas to the Swatara Township Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. Detective Gartland is a tenacious investigator and has an exceptional work ethic. Detective Gartland is an example of excellence in law enforcement, has served this Nation with honor with his time in the United States Army and continues to be a leader in Dauphin County's criminal investigation community. Congratulations Detective Gartland for a job well done!