REVIEW: Fool For You by Kelly Elliott

By Sara @HarlequinJunkie
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Fool For You (Southern Bride #7) by Kelly Elliott, Emmerson Wallace and Landon Lewis have been best. friends since early childhood. They’ve stood up for one another, shared countless laughs and tears along the way, and they have the type of friendship that they know will stand the test of time. But if they’re being honest with themselves, there’s a whole lot of attraction between them, too. Emmerson tries not to let her mind wander there. Yes, Landon is too handsome for his own good. But she’s not willing to give in to her hidden feelings for him if it means their friendship could be altered in any negative way.

