Wedding Reunion with the Best Man by Donna Alward: Arabella Pemberton, called Bella by family and. friends, has been a huge success in her family’s business. She has always stayed in the background of Aurora, Inc. A horrible accident seventeen years ago left her scarred both physically and emotionally. When she comes in contact with Burke Phillips at a wedding, the past comes rushing back. Burke was in the car that horrible night that left the driver dead. Burke went into medicine as a sort of penance for his guilt about what happened. He never knew how badly injured Bellas was since his injuries were minor and he moved on.