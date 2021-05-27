Three men arrested and charged in separate 2020 murders in Maryland

Three men have been arrested and charged in separate slayings that occurred last year in Prince George’s County. In one case, local police said Brian Keith Woods, 44, of Silver Spring was fatally shot and found outside a car on Feb. 20, 2020, in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue in the Takoma Park area. Police said Woods had been shot at an apartment on Red Top Road and fled in a car but crashed into a parked vehicle and died.