Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Eli Lilly receives DoJ subpoena over COVID-19 drug manufacturing plant

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn7la_0aD9koF400
An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice related to its New Jersey plant that makes its COVID-19 treatment, bamlanivimab.

The subpoena requested certain documents relating to its site in Branchburg, New Jersey, and the company is cooperating with the investigation, Eli Lilly said. It did not specify what documents the subpoena requested.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the company's employees have accused a factory executive of altering documents required by government regulators to downplay serious quality control problems at the Branchburg site. read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's inspectors visited the Branchburg plant in November 2019 and found data on various manufacturing processes had been deleted and not appropriately audited, Reuters reported last year.

The drugmaker said on Thursday it had previously engaged external counsel to conduct an independent investigation of certain allegations relating to the Branchburg plant, without specifying the allegations.

Eli Lilly is also under pressure due to quality control, production and regulatory issues at its Indianapolis plant, which bottles bamlanivimab, among other drugs.

Last year, Eli Lilly hired an independent consultant to review the New Jersey plant after receiving an Official Action Indicated notice from the U.S. health regulator.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Manufacturing Plant#Doj#Lly#Doj#Drug Company#Doj#Eli Lilly And Co#Government Regulators#External Counsel#Regulatory Issues#Treatment#Production#Branchburg#Indianapolis#Quality Control#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Moderna seeks full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Officials with Moderna announced on Tuesday that the company has begun the process to seek full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the company’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in December based on two months of safety data from the company. Full approval of the vaccine, which requires at least six months of data, would allow Moderna to market its vaccine after the pandemic is over, former FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told CNBC. It would also allow the company to begin advertising its vaccine, according to the news network.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Alkermes Plc (ALKS.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its treatment, Lybalvi, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company said it expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter. The FDA in November had declined to approve the drug, citing concerns...
Medical & BiotechForexTV.com

Moderna submits ‘rolling’ application as part of process to obtain full FDA approval for its COVID-19 shot

Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket on Tuesday after the company said it is formally seeking full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna said it has initiated a rolling submission to the FDA; the company’s shot was the second to receive emergency use authorization in the U.S., back in December. Pfizer Inc. , which also developed an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, with BioNTech SE , was the first to receive authorization. It has also submitted a rolling submission to U.S. regulators for approval. Moderna’s stock is up 77.1% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

HHS to make some COVID-19 data-reporting optional for hospitals

Hospitals will no longer need to report influenza data and inventory and usage data for bamlanivimab, a COVID-19 antibody drug developed by Eli Lilly, administered as part of their daily data reporting requirements. Beginning June 10, reporting fields for that data related to COVID-19 will become optional, HHS announced May...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

Eying eczema, Amgen pays $400M to co-develop Phase 3-ready Kyowa Kirin drug

Amgen is vying to bolster its immunology drug portfolio and it is paying $400 million to do it. The sum gives it a share of an antibody from Kyowa Kirin that offers a new way of treating atopic dermatitis and potentially other inflammatory disorders. But a blockbuster Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals drug already treats this condition and others are in the chase for this market, so the partners will need to post strong results in pivotal studies to show they can compete.
Medical Scienceommcomnews.com

New Drug Blocks Covid-19, Variants In Mice

New York: US researchers have developed a novel drug that could not only prevent SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, and its variants, but also treat other respiratory coronaviruses in mice. A team led by University of Pennsylvania developed the drug diABZI, which activated the body’s innate immune response and effectively...
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

Distribution of Eli Lilly COVID-19 therapy paused in 8 states over variant concerns

(NEW YORK) — Federal health authorities have paused distribution of Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody cocktail in eight states over COVID-19 variant efficacy concerns. The COVID-19 treatment will halt distribution in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington “until further notice” due to variants’ elevation in those states, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response announced in a bulletin this week.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

US DOJ probes Eli Lilly’s Branchburg manufacturing site

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a subpoena to Eli Lilly seeking some documents related to its manufacturing facility in Branchburg, New Jersey, US. The criminal investigation was launched by the DOJ to probe the company’s alleged manufacturing and records violations at the Branchburg plant that produces Covid-19 antibody drug among others, Reuters reported.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. stops distributing Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy in six states, instead recommends Regeneron's treatment

The U.S. government said this week it is halting distribution of Eli Lilly & Co.'s COVID-19 antibody treatment in six states due to the growing prevalence of the P.1 and B.1.351 variants there. Lilly's combination therapy of bamlanivimab and etesevimab "are not active against either the P.1 or B.1.351 variants," which were first identified in Brazil and South Africa, respectively, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response said Wednesday. Coronavirus cases associated with these variants now make up more than 10% of all cases in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachussetts, Oregon, and Washington. Instead, the agency recommends using Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s antibody treatment. This is not the first time there has been concern about bamlanivimab's effectiveness. The Food and Drug Administration in April pulled the emergency authorization for bamlanivimab as a standalone treatment over concerns about its effectiveness against variants. There are three authorized antibody cocktails in the U.S., developed by Lilly, Regeneron, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. /GlaxoSmithKline . The Vir and GSK therapy was authorized earlier this week.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Financial World

Indianapolis’ Eli Lilly faces criminal probe on alleged lapses at pandemic Rx plant

The US Department of Justice had opened up a criminal investigation on Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis, Indiana-headquartered one of the largest pharmaceutical giants across the globe, over accusations that the drugmaker had been allegedly engaged in manufacturing irregularities and record tempering at its Branchburg factory in New Jersey that manufactures the American multinational pharmaceutical megalith’s pandemic therapy alongside other drugs, at least three people familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.
Economyreutersagency.com

Reuters exclusively reports U.S. criminal probe into Eli Lilly and Co

Reuters exclusively reported that the U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly and Co, focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a New Jersey factory that produces the pharmaceutical giant’s COVID-19 therapy and other drugs. The probe represents a significant escalation of the government scrutiny on Lilly, which has been under examination for more than a year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over alleged manufacturing and records violations at the factory. The Justice Department inquiry follows a Reuters report in March that a Lilly human resources officer alleged she had been forced out of her job at the factory after undertaking internal investigations of employee complaints about manufacturing lapses, falsified or destroyed records and staff shortages.
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

Feds demand docs from Eli Lilly on FDA-flagged New Jersey plant

Eli Lilly said May 27 it has received a subpoena from the U.S. Justice Department seeking documents related to its manufacturing plant in Branchburg, N.J., where it makes it COVID-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab as well as its blockbuster diabetes drug Trulicity, according to The Wall Street Journal. The plant has...