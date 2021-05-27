Cancel
Individuals Advised to Look Out for Symptoms of Heart Problems After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

The Weather Channel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors are advising people to pay close attention to possible symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine. This is being advocated after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine safety group in the US said it was looking into "relatively few reports" of a possible link between heart problem and COVID-19 vaccines in young people.

