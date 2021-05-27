Individuals Advised to Look Out for Symptoms of Heart Problems After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

One year ago, we had just started getting used to masking up in public places, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in early April that everyone in the U.S. (not just medical professionals and those with COVID) should be wearing a face covering. And now, we're going to have to get used to going outside without a mask. The CDC announced on May 13 that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors, except under special circumstances. Even though this is a return to the pre-pandemic "normal" we knew, some people may not feel ready to remove the face coverings that have been protecting them for an entire year. And White House chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is warning people not to criticize those who may not want to leave their masks behind just yet.