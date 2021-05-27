Individuals Advised to Look Out for Symptoms of Heart Problems After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
Doctors are advising people to pay close attention to possible symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine. This is being advocated after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine safety group in the US said it was looking into "relatively few reports" of a possible link between heart problem and COVID-19 vaccines in young people.weather.com