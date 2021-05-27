Hit and Run MVC

On 05/26/2021 the Douglass Township Police Department was dispatched for a motor vehicle hit and run. A vehicle struck, and severely damaged, an electronic pedestrian crossing sign on Broadmoor Blvd. and Ben Franklin Highway. From debris at the scene the striking vehicle is believed to be a blue in color 2015/2016 VW Jetta. The vehicle should have damage to the front driver side bumper/door/tire area. If anyone saw or knows anything about this crash please contact the Department.