Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglass Township, PA

Hit and Run MVC

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

On 05/26/2021 the Douglass Township Police Department was dispatched for a motor vehicle hit and run. A vehicle struck, and severely damaged, an electronic pedestrian crossing sign on Broadmoor Blvd. and Ben Franklin Highway. From debris at the scene the striking vehicle is believed to be a blue in color 2015/2016 VW Jetta. The vehicle should have damage to the front driver side bumper/door/tire area. If anyone saw or knows anything about this crash please contact the Department.

berks.crimewatchpa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglass Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Douglass Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Mvc#Vw Jetta#Mvc#Crash#Horizontal Tabs#Debris#Police#Broadmoor Blvd#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Douglass Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Roadway Fire

On 05/17/2021 while on vehicle patrol an Officer from the Douglass Township Police Department came upon what appeared to be a lit road flare I the middle of Rt. 562 just west of Douglass Dr. The Officer found what is believed to be a large lithium battery pack on fire. The Officer used his vehicle’s fire extinguisher, and the fire was put out.