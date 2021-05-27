Cancel
Memphis, TN

Cassandra Erby, 52

 6 days ago

June 9, 1968 - May 26, 2021. Ms. Cassandra Erby, 52, transitioned on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Regional One Health (The Med) in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.

