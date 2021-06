The Chameleon rapped his way into the quarter-finals of “The Masked Singer” on May 12 with his rollicking version of “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” on the Week 8 episode. He won over the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) on May 5 with his red-hot performance of this song made famous by Busta Rhymes, who had contended on season 4 of the show as the Dragon. While the Dragon was ousted in his first appearance, the Chameleon could go all the way and win season 5.