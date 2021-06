Host Dale Spangler and guest Jason Gearld get in the weeds with this week's episode of The Dirt Buzz with a Dealernews tangent, but they get it back on track for the win. Gearld, founder and owner of Phoenix Handlebars and a Business Development Manager for MotorcycleIndustryJobs.com is a powersports industry veteran who has worked for Fox Racing, Hammerhead Designs, and MSR Hard Parts. His diverse skill set has allowed him to work in sales, marketing, and product development roles through the years, culminating in creating his own brand Phoenix Handlebars in 2017. Get to know J and learn more about his contributions to the world of powersports and off-road motorcycle riding and racing in this episode.