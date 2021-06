Survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean, 3 sons Tom and wife Ana, Ryan and partner Jeremy and Ken and wife Bobbi, plus. his granddaughterr Sarrah. As a Helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army, he was awarded the Silver Star medal for Acts of Valor during the Vietnam War. If you have seen the movie "We Were Soldiers" then you will know about his bravery and valor. He reached the rank of Chief Warrant Officer and resigned his commission in 1966.