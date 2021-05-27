Gap expands into home under new partnership with Walmart

GAP GIFT: Gap Inc. is giving a surprise bonus of $300 to 70,000 frontline workers at its stores, distribution centers and customer contact centers. The San Francisco-based operator of the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta brands said in an announcement Tuesday: “As our first-quarter earnings demonstrate, we’re building off our momentum in 2020 and continuing to deliver strong results. This success speaks to the culture of performance and accountability we’re driving toward, which includes creating opportunities for employees at all levels to share in our company’s success, ensuring that when we win, we win together.