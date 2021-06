A dust-control project will slow driving times on three roads in the Salmon-Challis National Forest from June 14-25. The project consists of heavy surface maintenance and the application of magnesium chloride as a dust suppressant/surface stabilizer. Included roads are the first 3.75 miles of the Dagger-Boundary Road (No. 40568) from its beginning to the Camptender Trailhead, the Stanley-Landmark Road (No. 40579) between state Highway 21 and the junction with the Dagger-Boundary Road and the Salmon River Road (No. 60030) between Spring Creek and Corn Creek,