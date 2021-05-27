Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Public alternative is definitely not a genuine answer for Nevada’s medical care issues

By Priyanka Patil
statsglobe.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical services strategy is convoluted, however it isn’t enchantment. Nevada officials clearly missed that reminder when they proposed Senate Bill 420, which would make a “public alternative” they guarantee would help Nevadans access protection with lower expenses than private plans. How might these mysterious plans work? The bill would order...

www.statsglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans For Prosperity#Health Care Services#Primary Health Care#Senate#Latinos#Coloradans#Congress#Libre Initiative Nevada#Medical Services Strategy#Health Care Coverage#Public Choice Plans#Legislative Issues#Care Conveyance#Nevada Officials#Private Alternatives#Quality Consideration#Clinical Consideration#Insurance Agencies#Legislators#Numerous Nevadans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
News Break
Public Health
Related
Nevada Statehealthcaredive.com

Medicaid insurers at heart of Nevada public option plan

Nevada's plan to launch a public option health plan hinges on participation from the state's Medicaid managed care organizations. After passing both houses of the legislature, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak told reporters Tuesday he will sign the bill that will likely crown Nevada as the second state to pass a public option — a government-run plan that promises to lower premiums and increase access to care by creating an additional insurance option for residents.
Nevada StateElko Daily Free Press

Hospitals oppose Nevada's ‘public option’ health bill

As leaders in Nevada’s health care community, we believe every resident of our state deserves access to quality health care, and we strongly support efforts to make affordable, comprehensive health coverage available to all Nevadans. With that in mind the members of the Nevada Hospital Association urge state lawmakers to cautiously consider proposals like SB420 which we believe will significantly impact our state’s health care system.
Arizona StateParis Post-Intelligencer

‘Medical rationing’ issue debated in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has revised the standards for allocating scarce medical resources during crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic, to resolve a months-old federal complaint that claimed the previous standards discriminated against older residents, people of color and people with disabilities. The revised crisis care standards now reflect legal...
Carson City, NVreviewjournal.com

Public option health care bill advances in Legislature

CARSON CITY — A publicly managed, privately contracted lower-cost health care plan to help cut Nevada’s stubbornly high uninsured rate led a list of major end-of-session initiatives moving through legislative committees toward final house approvals on Saturday, with two days left in the 2021 session. Also advancing: plans for allocating...
Nevada StateMiddletown Press

Nevada seeks to become 2nd state to create 'public option'

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Though the drive to create a public health insurance option has made little headway at the federal level, a proposal to create the country's second state-managed public option is moving forward in the Nevada Legislature, where lawmakers are angling to expand access to health care without upending the insurance market or undermining providers.
Nevada Statejurist.org

Nevada lawmakers approve bill offering public healthcare option

Nevada lawmakers approved legislation Tuesday to create a public health insurance plan, bringing the bill one step closer to becoming law. Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak has said he intends to sign the public option bill. In 2017, then-governor Brian Sandoval, a Republican, vetoed a public option proposal that would have allowed anyone in the state to buy into a Medicaid-like system of health insurance. Since then, a public option has continued to be considered by the legislature.
Allegheny County, PAsopghreporter.com

Health Department asks public to answer Community Health Survey

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) seeks public participation in its Community Health Assessment Survey supplement, which is designed to better understand the complex impacts 2020 had on community residents. The survey is part of the ACHD’s 2021 Community Health Assessment, which when complete will serve as a living document...
Public Healthnga.org

State Strategies for Engaging and Leveraging Primary Care Providers as COVID-19 Vaccinators

This report outlines considerations and examples of strategies for leveraging PCPs to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake. As supply of the COVID-19 vaccine has eclipsed demand in many areas across the country, states are shifting strategies to increase accessibility and engage communities with low vaccine uptake. With over 80 percent of adults receiving care through a regular medical home, primary care providers (PCPs) are critical to reaching the nine percent of surveyed adults who have not received the vaccine but expressed keen interest getting it, as well as the 15 percent with additional questions indicating they would like to “wait and see”. In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) survey, half of individuals in the “wait and see” group said they would be more likely to get the vaccine if it were offered during a routine medical visit – indicating the critical role PCPs play in this effort. Moreover, surveys show health care providers as the most trusted source of COVID-19 vaccine information for patients, and pediatricians will play an ever-increasing role in vaccinating 12 – 15 year-olds in the near-term and younger children in the longer-term.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana may require medical staff to suggest ‘abortion reversal’ is possible

Louisiana lawmakers are close to approving a new law that would require medical professionals to tell a woman using medication to terminate a pregnancy that her pregnancy might still be viable if she only takes one of the two abortion pills she’s prescribed. There is no verified scientific evidence to support such an assertion.  The […] The post Louisiana may require medical staff to suggest ‘abortion reversal’ is possible appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Health Serviceshrexecutive.com

Number of the day: skipping medical care

About three-quarters of Americans (73%) are worried about long-term healthcare costs, and nearly half are skipping care due to medical costs, according to a new survey from Lively. The health savings account provider surveyed 1,000 randomly selected U.S. Americans in April for results. What it means to HR leaders. The...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Mississippi House Kills Senate’s Alternate Medical Marijuana Proposal, Leaving Issue’s Fate Up To Courts

Whether Mississippi will have a medical cannabis program now rests with the Supreme Court, which is weighing a challenge to the voter-approved ballot measure. By Geoff Pender, Mississippi Today After bitter debate—and accusations of lawmakers lying and profiteering—the state House killed a Senate bill aimed at creating a legislative alternative to the Mississippi medical marijuana program voters overwhelmingly added to the state constitution in November. Now, the question of whether Mississippi will have a medical marijuana program anytime soon rests with the Supreme Court, which is set to hear next month a challenge to the voter-passed Initiative 65 marijuana program. After multiple parliamentary challenges to Senate Bill 2765 ground business to a halt in the House on Wednesday—the deadline for its passage by that chamber—Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, motioned the bill to be “laid on the table.” With the House later adjourning for the day, this killed the measure. Many lawmakers applauded when Lamar made the motion. The bill had brought hours of heated debate in the Senate, and its passage in the House, facing bipartisan opposition, was in doubt even after House amendments. Before the bill was killed, Rep. Joel Bomgar, R-Madison, an ardent supporter and financial backer of Initiative 65, accused Lamar of running “a ruse” and said the bill was aimed at “screwing over everybody who voted for Initiative 65.” Bomgar in committee last week had successfully gutted the Senate bill with an amendment to substitute the language voters passed with Initiative 65. But he claimed this week that his amendment was improperly altered before the bill came to the floor and on Wednesday claimed Lamar planned to revert back to the Senate version all along after Lamar tried to offer a new amendment. “The people have spoken on this,” Bomgar said. “The Supreme…
Oklahoma City, OKouhealth.com

Infectious Disease & Public Health Care for Children

For an infection emergency or a high-risk exposure such as rabies, COVID-19 or needle sticks, call the Oklahoma County Department of Public Health at (405) 419-4000. Children’s Infectious Disease Evaluation & Treatment Close to Home. Infectious diseases, often complex and difficult to diagnose, may put infants and children at increased...
Healthvermontbiz.com

VAHHS 2021 legislative session health care summary

By Devon Green, Vice President of Government Relations Back in January, as I worked with hospitals on setting up vaccine clinics, procuring testing supplies, and other COVID-related responses, I hoped against hope that the legislature would limit their activity to COVID issues. Of course, not even Zoom squares can contain...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Pascrell Seeks Answers on Wall Street Takeover of Health Care

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell , Jr. (D-NJ-09), the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, continued his probing of. destructive and increasingly dangerous control over American health care, asking the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to examine the relationship between private equity investments and subsequent bankruptcies or closures of health care facilities across.
AgricultureHugo Daily News

Ag group task force to tackle issues from state’s medical marijuana industry

Five Oklahoma agriculture groups have formed a task force to develop solutions to the issues facing farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses from the exponential growth of the medical marijuana industry across Oklahoma. The Medical Marijuana Impacts on Oklahoma Production Agriculture Task Force –– comprised of American Farmers & Ranchers, Oklahoma Agribusiness Retailers Association, Oklahoma…
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Howell Construction Completes Correctional Care Medical Facility

Howell Construction recently completed an interiors upgrade to Denver Health & Hospital Authority’s (DHHA) outpatient clinic that provides care for correctional patients through a guarded and locked unit within the hospital. This facility renovation featured a new eye exam room, infusion room, two general exam rooms, a procedure room and storage room, along with a new holding cell.
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

Video: Nevada County BOS meeting May 25 – public comment

Nevada County, Calif. May 26, 2021 – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors held their regular meeting yesterday. Public comment ran for about 45 minutes. The public comment portion of a local government meeting is for the public to address the Board of Supervisors on matters not appearing on the agenda which are of interest to the public and which are within the subject matter jurisdiction the Board.
Health Servicesthenewsgod.com

What Does a Medical Answering Service Do

Every doctor wants their patients to receive the best treatment and service but due to practical constraints, it is not possible to be available at all times to cater to their needs. It is every parent’s nightmare to be in pain and to not get a responsive answer from the healthcare facility. Such instances not only cause a lot of distress to the patients but also damage the reputation of the hospital.