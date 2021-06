Mr. Timothy Dale Turner, age 55 of Toccoa, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Northeast Ga. Medical Center (Braselton). The family of Timothy Turner will host a memorial service on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Two o’clock in the chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors. They will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family members will be at their respective homes.