Unpacking What Is Barrier Cream

Schaf, a skincare brand that's dedicated to simplicity, offers the Age Repair Cream, a three-in-one anti-aging product that's well-suited to sensitive and mature skin. The product is formulated with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, coenzyme Q10, olive squalene, and peptides. Free of irritants, fragrances, and gluten, the vegan and cruelty-free product is suited to anyone who's looking for a minimalist formula that will help them combat the signs of aging. What's especially great is that it can also be used as an eye cream and night cream, allowing shoppers to save space in their medicine cabinet or vanity, while also preventing them from having to shell out more money on additional products.