Phoenix, AZ

4 litters of endangered black-footed ferrets born at Phoenix Zoo

By Danny Shapiro
KTAR News
KTAR News
 5 days ago
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is now home to four new litters of black-footed ferrets. Twenty-one of the endangered animals were recently born at the zoo’s Arthur L. and Elaine V. Johnson Conservation Center. The kits came from four mothers who live at the zoo — Mandolin, Lazuli, Ridley and...

Phoenix, AZ
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

