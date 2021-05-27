Cancel
Providence, RI

Recording Artist Raiche to Perform at Juneteenth Festival 2021

By GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team
GoLocalProv
 14 days ago

Recording artist Raiche will perform at the upcoming Juneteenth Festival 2021 in Providence. Her upcoming performance is a reality thanks to Providence's Juan Wilson, Jr., who annually is one of the organizers of #YesPVD — the annual youth summit for students and young adults in their teens and early 20s.

