EXIT offers vaccines to international artists and festivalgoers

ra.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXIT has announced it will offer vaccines to international artists and festivalgoers at its event this summer. The Serbian festival, which will be held in Novi Sad from July 8th-11th, ​is also collaborating with the Ministry of Health to allocate 3000 free opening-night tickets to medical workers. Only those who've already been vaccinated, have had Covid-19 in the past, or can produce a negative PCR or antigen test will be allowed onto the festival site. So far, David Guetta, Solomun, Paul Kalkbrenner, Nina Kraviz, Hot Since 82, Paul Van Dyk and Honey Dijon have all been confirmed. Check out the lineup.

