Americus Police Department Chief of Police, Mark Scott, has called upon the citizens of Americus to pray. As the chief states, “We are experiencing a spiritual crisis here in Americus which is resulting in recurring waves of violence in specific neighborhoods in the city. I am challenging the church in Americus to join me in praying daily for these four areas of the city.” The four areas are McCoy Hill 6/2-8/21, Bessie Mays Circle 6/9-15/21, Reddick Drive/Tom Hall Circle 6/16-22/21 and Cherokee Street 6/23-29/21. Dedicated days of prayer for the entire City of Americus are today, 6/1/21 and 6/30/21. Thank you for joining the Americus Times-Recorder as we take on the month long opportunity.