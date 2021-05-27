Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Local Memorial Day observances

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookline: Ceremonies at Walnut Hills Cemetery on May 31 start at 9 a.m., and then continue on to the Walnut Street Cemetery for a ceremony conducted by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Town Hall ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. This year again due to the ongoing pandemic and to keep everyone safe, we will not be providing bus transportation to the cemeteries, conducting the procession leading into the main ceremony or the collation after ceremonies.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Oakland Cemetery#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Lakeview Cemetery#Volunteers#Coffee Grounds#U S Air Force#Marshall Middle School#The American Legion#Pierce House#Veterans Service#Gold Star Families#Senate#Sudbury Fire Departments#The Concord Cannons#The Memorial Committee#Grand#Space Force#Concord Road#Norwood Public Access Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Jim Thorpe American Legion leads Memorial Day services

“The true soldier fights; not because he hates what’s in front of him, but because he loves what’s behind him.”. That quote from G.K. Chesterton was offered by Keith McQuait, commander of the Dolon-Jones-Martino American Legion Post 304, Jim Thorpe, at the Memorial Day ceremonies at Immaculate Conception, Evergreen, St. Joseph, and Mauch Chunk cemeteries, all in Jim Thorpe.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

City holds Memorial Day tribute to fallen heroes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After some dramatic pauses due to the pandemic, Memorial Day observations surfaced across the country, honoring those who’ve died in service to our nation. For decades now, Memorial weekend has been observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodlanders remember, celebrate on Memorial Day

Cars lining Woodland Cemetery’s Cross Street entrance provided a small glimpse of Monday’s Memorial Day turnout. The ceremony, hosted by the American Legion, Yolo Post 77, focused on honoring those we’ve lost. “Let’s not forget what the holiday is really about: honoring the brave men and women who have sacrificed...
Charles Town, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Ceremony held at Edge Hill Cemetery honors fallen soldiers

CHARLES TOWN — The American Legion Jackson-Perks Post 71 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3522 welcomed guests to Edge Hill Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day event honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The ceremony began with a welcome by Thomas Doyle, member of...
FestivalUkiah Daily Journal

In Our Opinion: Remember their sacrifice on Memorial Day

Honor, reverence and remembrance. Those are the true purposes of Memorial Day. Hard as it may be for some to grasp, those concepts are far more important than picnics or “blow out sales” on furniture, mattresses or automobiles. Memorial Day is about remembering those who died for our freedom. That’s...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

From the Archives: How San Diego honored veterans on Memorial Day in 1921

One hundred years ago San Diego and the nation was still reeling from the death toll caused by the First World War as well as the influenza pandemic among those in military service, when the city came together for an impressive Memorial Day parade and services marked by prayer and poetry to honor the nation’s dead and dying. The holiday was first observed to honor veterans who had fought in the American Civil War.
Politicstodaysmedicaldevelopments.com

National moment of remembrance on Memorial Day

More than two dozen cities and towns claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day. While Waterloo, New York, was officially declared the birthplace of Memorial Day by President Lyndon Johnson in May 1966, it’s difficult to prove conclusively the origins of the day. Regardless of the exact date or...
Militarynorthwestgeorgianews.com

In a forgotten section of a Portland cemetery, volunteers honor the fallen for Memorial Day

More than 4,000 veterans, the essence of their lives reduced to a headstone, are buried in a rarely visited section of a Southeast Portland cemetery. They were laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Park, which was started in 1906 and was Portland’s cemetery for veterans until Willamette National Cemetery, the city’s official military cemetery, opened in 1951. The two cemeteries are just across the street from each other, separated only by Southeast Mount Scott Boulevard.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

A Fitting Memorial: Hyde honors family’s military legacy with uniform display at eye care facility

When someone walks into Dr. Tom Hyde’s practice in Morristown the first thing they’ll notice is the ornate fountain that sits squarely in the middle of the lobby. But over to the right is a room filled with military uniforms dating back to World War I. They are displayed shoulder to shoulder and represent a legacy of service and sacrifice that stretch back over the course of 100 years.
Religionnevadaiowajournal.com

The Methodist Church divides

It was a pivotal moment in my life and I wasn’t even a part of it. It seems like another lifetime. I was the lay pastor of a small Methodist church in the middle of nowhere. A wonderful little place filled with wonderful people. Every year in order to continue,...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Registering History: Liberty Poles on Cape Cod

Liberty poles were erected throughout the American colonies as a way for people to rally against British government and taxes in the years prior to the American Revolution. The Sons of Liberty, a group who desired freedom from British rule, usually erected them. Boston actually had a liberty tree, a large elm near the present Boston Common. The tree was cut down in August of 1775 by loyalists while the British were still in control of Boston.
MilitaryWashington Times

Biden marks Memorial Day with a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery

President Biden participated in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor members of the military who died serving their country. Mr. Biden also planned to deliver the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance at Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery. His appearance is part of a longstanding presidential tradition.
Politicslibertysentinel.org

Memorial Day: Honoring American Heroes of Courage, Sacrifice, & Faith

Memorial Day in America, as an annual observance, can be traced back to the end of the Civil War, a war in which over a half-million died. Southern women scattered spring flowers on graves of both northern Union and southern Confederate soldiers. Many places claimed to have held the original...
Festivalcapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/31/2021

BOSTON (AP) – After more than a year of isolation, American veterans are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. They say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls, and other familiar events are a welcome chance to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn…. Full Story. State...
Portland, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Historic cemeteries want to leave Confederate flag out of Memorial Day honors

Policy adopted in October 2020 recommends against placing controversial flag on graves of Confederate veterans buried in Oregon.Monday, May 31, will be the first Memorial Day after a state commission agreed last fall to a policy discouraging display of the Confederate battle flag in historic cemeteries, where thousands of Civil War veterans are buried. In October, Oregon's Commission on Historic Cemeteries adopted a position paper recommending the cemetery groups avoid displaying the battle flag on graves at the state's nearly 1,400 historic cemeteries. The commission's decision on the controversial flag is only advisory. It cannot require cemetery organizations to prevent...