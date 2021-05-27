Local Memorial Day observances

Brookline: Ceremonies at Walnut Hills Cemetery on May 31 start at 9 a.m., and then continue on to the Walnut Street Cemetery for a ceremony conducted by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Town Hall ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. This year again due to the ongoing pandemic and to keep everyone safe, we will not be providing bus transportation to the cemeteries, conducting the procession leading into the main ceremony or the collation after ceremonies.