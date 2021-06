Health Policy and Law Daily -- Research findings on Disability Research. are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Affordable Care Act (ACA) substantially increased the number of Medicaid enrollees, which could have reduced access to health care services for those already on Medicaid before the expansion. To examine the association of the ACA expansion on health care access and utilization for adults ages 18-64 years who have qualified for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in Oregon.”