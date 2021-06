GURNEE - Soon, thrill seekers will be screaming their hearts out at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. But before that happens, the roller coasters needed some checkups. After being shut down for nearly two years, rollercoasters and amusement park rides around Illinois are gearing up for the summer season. However, that long period of inactivity is making for extra work this year for people inspecting those rides, like Margaret Royer, who has been doing it for 31 years.