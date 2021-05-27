Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bern, NC

Police investigate deadly shooting in New Bern

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in New Bern. New Bern police say a caller reported gun shots near Main Street and Pavie Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Thursday. Officers say they found the victim dead at the scene. We are not sure...

www.witn.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Victim Of Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#Guns#Early Morning#Witn#Gun Shots#N C#Main Street#Pavie Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
New Bern, NCWITN

New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New York woman is in jail in Craven County on a $6.5 million bond. New Bern police said they did a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on an SUV driven by Karissa Colon, of Utica, New York. After a K9 alert, the woman’s car was...
Smithfield, NCjocoreport.com

Alyssa Berna Joins Smithfield PD

Officer Alyssa Berna has joined the Smithfield Police Department. Officer Berna received her Oath from Mayor Andy Mooring during the May meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. She graduated Basic Law Enforcement Training in the winter of 2016 at Craven Community College. She has four years of law enforcement experience...
New Bern, NCWITN

New Bern Fire Department gets trained arson canine named Bobby

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A local fire department has a new specialist at sniffing out arson cases. New Bern Fire-Rescue Inspector Johnathan Gaskins introduced his new partner, “Bobby,” at the main fire station Wednesday. Bobby is a two-year-old lab trained in arson detection and can smell accelerants used in...
Craven County, NCWITN

Craven County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Havelock natives are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Craven County. Monday, deputies searched the car during a traffic stop and found more than six grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. Brian Thomas, 36, and Krystal Coats, 32, were both arrested and...
New Bern, NCwcti12.com

New Bern Fire-Rescue adds Arson Detection Canine to team

NEW BERN, Craven County — New Bern Fire-Rescue has a new Arson Detection Canine on their team, according to a press release. Bobby the Labrador Retriever is 2-and-a-half-years-old and will assist New Bern Fire-Rescue by detecting whether accelerants were used in a suspected arson case. Inspector Johnathan Gaskins is his K9 handler.
New Bern, NCWITN

Deputies find loaded gun under pillow of one-year-old

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a loaded firearm under the pillow of a one-year-old child during a drug raid Thursday. Craven County deputies charged Lear Say with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine; conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl/opioid; and illegal storage of a firearm to endanger a minor, while Pah Ket was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine; and conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl/opioid.
New Bern, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Loaded gun found under 1-year-old's pillow during NC drug raid

New Bern, N.C. — A loaded gun was found under the pillow of a 1-year-old child during a drug raid in New Bern on Thursday, authorities said. Craven County deputies, New Bern police and state probation officers searched a home on Simmons Street, finding methamphetamine, fentanyl, seven firearms and $9,189 in cash, NBC affiliate WITN reports.
New Bern, NCwcti12.com

NBPD carries torch for NC Special Olympics Torch Run

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department carried the torch on day four of the North Carolina Special Olympics Torch Run. Members of the police department gathered Monday afternoon at Union Point and ran to the police station to raise awareness for the Special Olympics. Police departments...
New Bern, NCWITN

One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say a toddler was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after being hit by an SUV. The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Coopers Landing Apartments on Simmons Street. Officers say their investigation so far shows that a...
Craven County, NCIdaho8.com

Dogs alert family to house fire, 1 adult and 4 kids escape; home a total loss, pets dead

DOVER, Craven County, North Carolina (WLOS) — Family dogs alerted an eastern North Carolina family to a fire in their home Thursday morning. Fort Barnwell Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Milligan said five people were in the home on Highway 55 West in Dover, four children and one adult, when the fire began. Children living in the home called about 3:15 a.m. to report the fire.
Vanceboro, NCWITN

Greenville man charged in Vanceboro stabbing

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenville man wanted for a stabbing in Vanceboro has turned himself in. Investigators say 20-year-old Rimez Person turned himself into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On April 29 at 9:00 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000...