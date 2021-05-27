Cancel
Best Buy Sales Jump 36% as Consumers Splurge on Electronics, Retailer Raises Forecast

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy said sales grew 36% in the fiscal first quarter as shoppers' stimulus-fueled spending spree included consumer electronics. The retailer raised its forecast for the year after seeing demand continue into the second quarter. CEO Corie Barry said the strong housing market has inspired consumers to invest in technology...

It was another spectacular quarter for Best Buy Co. On Thursday, the Richfield-based electronics retailer reported revenue of $11.6 billion in the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, which ended May 1. That marked a 37.2 percent jump over the same quarter last year. The company also reported a healthy bottom line in the quarter: Best Buy’s net earnings soared to $595 million, up from $159 a year ago.