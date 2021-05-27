Steelers have three players crack list of PFF’s top 32 interior defensive linemen
Pittsburgh had an intimidating defensive line in 2020. Here’s why Pro Football Focus is so high on three Steelers defensive linemen entering 2021. When it comes to the team’s top positional groups, you can put any sort of spin you want on the matter, but you will have a hard time convincing me that the defensive line isn’t the best unit on the Steelers. In fact, it may be the best defensive line unit in all of football.stillcurtain.com