Environment

Long Island weather: Sunny and warm today, but rain on the way

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
Newsday
 5 days ago

Thursday’s morning clouds will slowly lift off, letting the sun raise thermometers to 82 degrees, forecasters said. But rain likely arrives Friday afternoon and chances are it will dampen the first two days of Memorial Day weekend. Showers are expected Saturday morning, with the odds of rain 60% before noon....

