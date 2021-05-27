Long Island weather: Sunny and warm today, but rain on the way

It’s no secret that we need rain…badly. And rain is on the way, but some of us won’t get nearly as much liquid gold as others. Here’s the deal: low pressure now situated in Arkansas will track northeast across the Ohio Valley, spreading rain into southeast Michigan. We’ll start our Wednesday dry, with more clouds south and more sun north. Rain should move into the area during the afternoon (perhaps this morning near the state line), and spread northeast…then continue into Wednesday night. The farther southeast you are (i.e, southeast half of Wayne County, Monroe County), the better the chance you’ll see solid rain out of this…perhaps three-quarters of an inch to an inch. Hurray! However, rain amounts diminish the farther northwest you go, to the point where Howell likely gets only a little rain. Boo!