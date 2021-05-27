Amid concerns from cranberry growers, resources board tables elk plan

The state of Kansas maintains a key role Lesser Prairie Chicken conservation despite a proposed federal listing. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, our state is home to the most extensive remaining range and largest population of lesser prairie chickens in the U.S. However, despite the successful work of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas farmers and ranchers, the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Interstate Working Group, and midwestern states throughout the bird’s range, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 its intent to federally list the prairie grouse species, T. pallidicinctus, under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the ruling stands, lesser prairie chickens that exist in eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle will be listed as “endangered.” Lesser prairie chickens that exist in southeastern Colorado, southcentral to southwestern Kansas, western Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle will be listed as “threatened.”