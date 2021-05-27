Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Amid concerns from cranberry growers, resources board tables elk plan

By chubbuch@madison.com
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board has again tabled proposed changes to the state’s 10-year elk management plan, which has drawn sharp criticism from farmers and cranberry growers in the central part of the state. Once abundant throughout the state, Wisconsin’s elk population was wiped out by hunting and habitat loss in...

lacrossetribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Fruit#Natural Habitat#Habitat Loss#Natural Resources Board#Native American#Blue Mound State Park#Cranberry Growers#County Trail Systems#River#Hunting#Damaging Crops#Vines#Jackson County#Population#Stocks#Sharp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Land Core Issues Public Comment on USDA Notice

Notice entitled "Request for Comments: Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad". The comment was written on. Land Core is an independent 501(c)3 organization with a mission to advance soil health policies and programs that create value for farmers, businesses and communities. The organization is building the missing infrastructure and market-based incentives that will make the rapid adoption and scalability of soil health possible.
Wisconsin Staterock947.com

Wisconsin Elk Management Plan Tabled as NRB Sets Fall Hunt Quota

MADISON, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — Wisconsin has been steadily rebuilding its elk population. The Northern elk herd, formerly called the Clam Lake herd, ranges across Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Sawyer, and Rusk counties. The Central elk herd, formerly called the Black River elk herd, is found in the forested region of Jackson County. Together, elk the population in Wisconsin is approaching 400 animals.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Go Valley Kids

Meet Casey! Wisconsin Dairy: From the Farm to the Table

For busy mom-of-three, Casey VerVoort, home is truly where the herd is. VerVoort, along with her husband, Matt, own V-Twin Holsteins and M-C Vision Jerseys in Freedom, where together, they raise and breed sixty-five dairy cows. Their herd, which produces 345 gallons of milk per day, is a clear reminder of how hard Wisconsin dairy farmers work to bring fresh dairy to our tables.
Santa Cruz, CAcityonahillpress.com

From the Field to Your Table: How Corporate Growers Exploit Farmworker Vulnerability

The fastest strawberry pickers can complete approximately nine baskets per hour, being paid between $1.75 and $2.00 per basket. Growers say this piece rate can suffice for minimum wage, but that is rarely the case. Exposed to dangerous pesticides, unable to access benefits like healthcare, and often facing threats of deportation, farmworkers face back-breaking labor and depend on nonprofits to provide essential services their employers don’t.
wpr.org

Natural Resources Board Approves Hearing For Proposed Revisions To Wolf Harvest Regulations

The policy-setting board for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has signed off on the next step in proposed revisions to wolf harvest regulations. The Natural Resources Board voted without discussion Wednesday to authorize a preliminary public hearing on the agency’s proposal to end the night hunting of wolves, shorten the period for registering harvested wolves and provide tags for specific hunting zones.
Twin Falls, IDPost Register

Planning and Zoning Commission tables potato cellars permit

TWIN FALLS — The county Planning and Zoning Commission tabled a company’s proposal to build two new potato cellars after expressing concern that the applicant’s existing cellars are not in compliance with a conditional use permit granted in 2018. Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to stop Eagle Eye Produce’s request for...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

NCBA/PLC Disappointed with Prairie Chicken Ruling

(NAFB) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council expressed their disappointment in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency decided to move forward with the Endangered Species Act Designation for the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The decision designates two Distinct Population Segments of the species. The Northern DPS is southeastern Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and the northeast Texas Panhandle, where the birds will be listed as “threatened.” The Southern DPS that covers New Mexico and the southwest Texas Panhandle will now list the species as “endangered.”
AnimalsLewiston Morning Tribune

Greater help for lesser chicken?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. wildlife managers on Wednesday proposed federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, saying its habitat across five states is in danger of becoming more fragmented and the effects of climate change and drought are expected to take a further toll on the species in the future.
Harrisville, NHKeene Sentinel

Community power plan on the table at Harrisville town meeting

HARRISVILLE — Residents will gather Saturday morning for Harrisville’s annual town meeting, where they will consider this year’s warrant, including a $1.3 million budget proposal and a community power plan. The meeting, which was postponed from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. outside...
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Drought Relief Programs Webinar Set

Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Central time.
Agriculturegrowingproduce.com

Double Trouble for Grape Growers from Vine Mealybug

Keep up to date on the fruit growing industry. Subscribe for free to American/Western Fruit Grower today!. Vine mealybug (VMB) is vineyard enemy No. 1 among insects, in part because of its versatility as a pest. It is equally impactful from a disease standpoint. “Vineyards in the Western U.S. face...
sky21.com

News From Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Beginning today, hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts including deer, waterfowl, dove and turkey, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. A quota hunt is a scheduled event at a Wildlife Management Area or other state-managed property where a limited number of hunters are allowed. Visit “GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com” and...
Franklin County, WAgoodfruit.com

Jeff Middleton, a young grower from Franklin County, Washington

Family background/ Jeff is a third-generation grower farming north of Pasco, Washington. He graduated from Brigham Young University in Idaho with a degree in business and finance. Jeff is married to Tracey and is the son of Ellen and Jim Middleton. grower/Franklin County, Washington. crops/Cherries and hay. business/Ohana Farms. How...
Kansas Stateksal.com

State Maintains Key Role in Lesser Prairie Chicken Conservation

The state of Kansas maintains a key role Lesser Prairie Chicken conservation despite a proposed federal listing. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, our state is home to the most extensive remaining range and largest population of lesser prairie chickens in the U.S. However, despite the successful work of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas farmers and ranchers, the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Interstate Working Group, and midwestern states throughout the bird’s range, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 its intent to federally list the prairie grouse species, T. pallidicinctus, under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the ruling stands, lesser prairie chickens that exist in eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle will be listed as “endangered.” Lesser prairie chickens that exist in southeastern Colorado, southcentral to southwestern Kansas, western Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle will be listed as “threatened.”
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Despite parking concerns, board OKs permit for Dubuque Dream Center plans

An initiative by Dubuque Dream Center to expand child care services crossed another hurdle this week, despite voiced concerns over the impact on parking. Dubuque Zoning Board of Adjustment members voted unanimously to grant a conditional-use permit to allow the Dream Center to operate as a licensed child care center. Achieving that designation will allow the center to access additional revenue estimated to be about $800,000 per year.