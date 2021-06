Breakfast is more than just the meal that breaks your overnight fast; it’s the opportunity to prime your body with nutrients to carry you through the day. The foods you choose will affect your daily energy, alertness and overall health. So it’s important to make your breakfast as nutritious as possible. And there are lots of flavorful, filling foods to do the job, especially those in a Mediterranean-style diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, olive oil, nuts and seeds, and some dairy foods, poultry and fish.