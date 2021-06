LONDON (AP) — Brentford is one win away from promotion to the Premier League after beating 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in the second leg of their playoff semifinals to advance 3-2 on aggregate. The west London team advanced to the playoff final and will face either Swansea or Barnsley at Wembley Stadium in one week. The Swans were taking a 1-0 advantage into their second leg later Saturday. The playoff final determines the third team to win promotion after league champion Norwich and runner-up Watford.