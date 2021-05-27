Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

By Michael A. Cantu
KCBD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonterey High School administrators say they have dealt with a student who posted a possible threat on social media. The school notified parents of the situation and said the safety of students is its highest priority. Read the story here: MHS says ‘appropriate action’ was taken in response to social...

www.kcbd.com
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police association cites 'lower wages and higher risk' in call for raises

The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Monday released a statement calling for city leaders to raise police pay, arguing that LPD wages are relatively low while demands on officers have been increasing. According to the Lubbock Police Department's website, the current starting pay for a Probationary Police Officer is $51,455.04...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Local Law Enforcement To Enforce ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ Law

Beginning Tuesday, May 18th Lubbock area law enforcement agencies will join forces to continue enforcing safe driving in and around Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety will partner together to focus on speeding violations and to enforce the failure to move over or slow down when a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck, or TxDOT vehicle have lights activated on roads.
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Police, DPS focusing enforcement on Move over/Slow Down violations

The Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety between Tuesday and Wednesday will be cracking down on speeding and "Move Over/Slow Down" law violations. Enforcement will focus on major thoroughfares, including the Marsha Sharp Freeway, I-27 and Loop 289, according to an LPD news release. The Texas...
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Tornado Watch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the South Plains until 11 pm. Lubbock, Plainview and all communities are in the watch this evening. Storms developing in the panhandle will move east to southeast into the northern South Plains over the next few hours. There will be a threat of 1-3+ inch hail and.
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.