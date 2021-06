TAP Air Portugal via Expedia have round trip airfares travelling from Miami (MIA) to Madrid Spain (MAD) for $429, making 1 stop in Lisbon Portugal. Stopover may be from 1 hour to 25 hours, depending on date and flight you choose, so plan ahead. Flights are a few bucks cheaper starting in November. On TAP's discount economy fare, you're only allowed 1 personal item and 1 carry-on bag for free. There's no seat selection or changes unless you'd like to pay for it.