U.S. Politics

Biden Orders Intelligence Inquiry Into Origins of the Coronavirus

audioburst.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden Call's on the nation's intelligence agencies to work to find the origin of the coronavirus. Deputy Press secretary Karine Jean Pierre. This is why the president is asking the U. U. S intelligence community in cooperation with other elements of our government to redouble efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring the world closer to a definitive conclusion on the origin of the virus and deliver a report to him. Again in 90.

Related
U.S. Politicspopulist.press

Pompeo Blasts Media For Coronavirus Origins Coverage

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday blasted the mainstream media for not wanting to “rock the boat” on the origins of COVID-19 despite indications of a leak at a virology lab in Wuhan, China. In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Pompeo recalled efforts in the...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden needs to make China pay for its actions over COVID

President Joe Biden flies across the pond Wednesday to meet European leaders. He says the goal is to “deliver real results” on critical issues such as climate change and cybersecurity. Yet the president is ducking the most important issue: the cause of the pandemic. Biden should be marshaling allies to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Joe Biden presses inquiry into origins of COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is responding to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Biden Orders Deep Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

President Joe Biden is ordering a deeper investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether the coronavirus pandemic was the product of a Chinese lab accident, the White House announced on Wednesday, amid growing questions about its origins. "The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in...
ProtestsBBC

US Capitol riot: Senate spells out intelligence and police failures

A broad breakdown in law enforcement intelligence and communication before and during the Capitol riot in January has been set out in a US Senate report. It found intelligence was not passed on to police and officers lacked command, as supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building. Five people...
Congress & CourtsBay News 9

Biden officials, lawmakers sound the alarm on recent cyber aggression

Lawmakers and top Biden administration officials discussed Sunday an alarming uptick in Russian-based ransomware attacks in the U.S, citing “deep concerns” that Moscow could go even further in their hacks on U.S. critical infrastructure. Their remarks come in wake of two major attacks in recent weeks on Colonial Pipeline and...