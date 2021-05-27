Cancel
Anderson County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN ANDERSON...SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE AND NORTHERN COFFEY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 622 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Quenemo to 3 miles north of John Redmond Reservoir. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Garnett, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Melvern, Greeley, Princeton, Lane, Olivet, Beto Junction and Harris. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 151 and 178. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coffey, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffey; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 643 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding from thunderstorms that occurred Sunday in the warned area. Several roadways remain flooded. Some locations that may experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 643 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding from thunderstorms that occurred Sunday in the warned area. Several roadways remain flooded. Some locations that may experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon; Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading affecting Lyon and Osage Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading. * Until this afternoon. * At 9:01 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 2.6 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, County Road Y 5 near the gage floods, 3 miles north of Reading.
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ANDERSON, COFFEY, FRANKLIN AND OSAGE COUNTIES At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford, Gridley, Greeley, Princeton and Reading. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffey THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ANDERSON, COFFEY, FRANKLIN AND OSAGE COUNTIES At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford, Gridley, Greeley, Princeton and Reading. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Wabaunsee THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR OSAGE COUNTY A new flood advisory has been issued for Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties until 3:00pm, while the threat for flooding has lessened in Osage County.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to near Scranton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Richland, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Pauline and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 354 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH