Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Osage by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN ANDERSON...SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE AND NORTHERN COFFEY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 622 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Quenemo to 3 miles north of John Redmond Reservoir. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Garnett, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Melvern, Greeley, Princeton, Lane, Olivet, Beto Junction and Harris. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 151 and 178. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov