Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon; Osage The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading affecting Lyon and Osage Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading. * Until this afternoon. * At 9:01 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 2.6 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, County Road Y 5 near the gage floods, 3 miles north of Reading.