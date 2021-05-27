Prograis: Taylor Rematch Has To Happen; People Keep Telling Me I Really Won That Fight
Whether Josh Taylor stays at 140 pounds or moves up to 147, Regis Prograis wants his rematch. Prograis applauded Taylor’s performance against Jose Ramirez on Saturday night, but the former WBA super lightweight champion believes they have unfinished business to address. Taylor edged Prograis by majority decision in their 12-round fight for Taylor’s IBF belt and Prograis’ WBA championship in October 2019 at O2 Arena in London.www.boxingscene.com