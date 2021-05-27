Cancel
Frost Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Through 9 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost may damage or kill sensitive vegetation if left outside uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
Bingham County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wayan, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Irwin, Alpine Campground, Smokey Canyon Mine, Freedom, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.
Bannock County, ID

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Northern Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 652 PM MDT, very strong winds associated with thunderstorm outflows were located along a line extending from near Chubbuck to 10 miles southwest of Burley, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Blowing dust may suddenly reduce visibility to near zero. * Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Cold Water Rest Area. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bingham County, ID

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE NORTHWESTERN POWER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN CASSIA SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM AND MINIDOKA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Bingham County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain STRONG WINDS FROM THUNDERSTORMS MOVING EAST ACROSS INL TOWARD IDAHO FALLS THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery were showing a thunderstorm approximately 15 miles east of Southeast INL, moving east at 25 mph. Strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph were observed with this cell as it moved east through INL and along Highway 20 toward Idaho Falls. Individuals traveling along Highway 20 and those living near Idaho Falls should be prepared for strong gusty winds through 400 PM MDT as this cell moves through the region. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Lewisville, Osgood and Kettle Butte.
Bonneville County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Upper Snake River Plain THUNDERSTORM NEAR DUBOIS MOVING INTO RURAL NORTHWEST FREMONT COUNTY NORTHWEST OF ASHTON THROUGH 730 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery indicated a thunderstorm near Dubois, moving east at 20 mph. Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 35 mph are possible with this storm as it moves southeast into rural Fremont County, northwest of Ashton through 730 PM MDT. Blowing dust may accompany this storm as it pushes southeast this evening. Locations impacted include Dubois and northern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.
Bonneville County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Snake River Plain THUNDERSTORM NEAR DUBOIS MOVING INTO RURAL NORTHWEST FREMONT COUNTY NORTHWEST OF ASHTON THROUGH 730 PM MDT At 631 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery indicated a thunderstorm near Dubois, moving east at 20 mph. Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 35 mph are possible with this storm as it moves southeast into rural Fremont County, northwest of Ashton through 730 PM MDT. Blowing dust may accompany this storm as it pushes southeast this evening. Locations impacted include Dubois and northern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.
Butte County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Lost River Valleys MODEST THUNDERSTORM SOUTH OF MUD LAKE DRIFTING NORTH THROUGH 515 PM MDT At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a modest thunderstorm south of Mud Lake, moving north at 10 mph. Brief moderate rain, small hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it moves slowly north into Terreton, Mud Lake, and across Highway 33 within the next 30 minutes. Locations impacted include Terreton, Mud Lake and Monteview.
Butte County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lost River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lost River Valleys MODEST THUNDERSTORM SOUTH OF MUD LAKE DRIFTING NORTH THROUGH 515 PM MDT At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a modest thunderstorm south of Mud Lake, moving north at 10 mph. Brief moderate rain, small hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it moves slowly north into Terreton, Mud Lake, and across Highway 33 within the next 30 minutes. Locations impacted include Terreton, Mud Lake and Monteview.
Blaine County, ID

Freeze Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING from 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Arco Desert, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St Anthony. * WHEN...Sunday morning from around 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Bingham County, ID

Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING from 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Forth Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, Sunday morning, from around 3 AM MDT to 9 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.