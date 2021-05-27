Frost Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Northern Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 652 PM MDT, very strong winds associated with thunderstorm outflows were located along a line extending from near Chubbuck to 10 miles southwest of Burley, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Blowing dust may suddenly reduce visibility to near zero. * Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Cold Water Rest Area. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH