All incoming administrations have one thing in common: They genuinely want to follow through on their campaign promises. This, by the way, is a rare area where former president Donald Trump is not an outlier. He and his administration tried to take the slogan of “America First” and convert it into an approach to foreign policy. This included trying to build a wall along the southern border, restrict immigration and trade, and pull the United States out of as many multilateral institutions as possible.