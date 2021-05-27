Swamp Foxes force third game of Lower State series

No matter how things play out, the Ashley Ridge Softball team has never made a deeper run into the playoffs than it has this season. The Swamp Foxes defeated Berkeley 5-2 May 26 to force a third game in a best-of-three series for the 2021 Class AAAAA Lower State Championship Series. The winner of that third game May 28, which was played after the Summerville Journal Scene’s deadline, advances to play Upper State Champion Byrnes June 1-5 in the 5A State Championship series.