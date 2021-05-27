Cancel
Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

By Associated Press
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Experts say employers can make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, with some exceptions. Employers generally have wide scope to make rules for the workplace, including safety measures. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work...

Public HealthWebster County Citizen

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
Public Health985theriver.com

Russian region orders employers to organise COVID-19 vaccines for employees

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said on Tuesday that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. The regional branch of the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog added that employees could refuse to be vaccinated by providing their employer with a written justification. (Reporting by Polina...
Public Healthwogx.com

EEOC says employers can demand, incentivize COVID-19 shots

TAMPA, Fla. - Brian Reeves didn't want to mandate his employees at Fantastic Sam's to get COVID-19 vaccines. "It is their body, so they have the choice," he explained. But he did want to lean on them, just a little. "If I can encourage anybody to go get a vaccine,...
Washtenaw County, MIwashtenaw.org

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Changes

Washtenaw County Health Department and area health care providers are scaling back local mass vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccination is now widely available, and there is less need for emergency distribution strategies like mass vaccination sites. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for anyone 12 years or older. There is no cost to individuals for vaccination.
Harnett County, NCMy Daily Record.com

COVID vaccination rate approximately 24% in Harnett

Highlights of the data derived from the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for Harnett County as of June 1. Positive Cases by Race: 1,835 Hispanic; 6,688 White; 2,770 Black; and 507 Other. Positive Cases by Ethnicity: 1,835 Hispanic; 9,458 Non-Hispanic; and 507 Other. Gender: 53% female and 47% male. Data is...
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public Healthhometownregister.com

Public Health Officials Announce 602 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 602 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths. In addition, 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Los Angeles, CAwavepublication.com

More than half of county residents have been vaccinated

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County has reached the milestone of fully vaccinating half of its population age 16 and over against COVID-19, the public health director announced May 24 — but lagging rates among those 30 to 49 have made them the most likely to wind up hospitalized with COVID-19 infections.
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

Tobacco users have higher risk of virus infection ― Expert

Dr Gabriel Adakole, a Public Health expert, on Monday said tobacco users had a higher risk of being infected with virus while smoking cigarettes or using other tobacco products. Adakole said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a global campaign by the World Health...
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Warner, Kaine announce $8.8M in federal funding to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $8,899,215.83 in federal funding from FEMA to support Virginia Department of Emergency Management COVID-19 vaccination efforts. “We are glad to announce this funding to support Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s vaccination...
Sciencescienmag.com

COVID-19 simulation shows importance of safety efforts during vaccine distribution

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Research published by JAMA Network Open shows how non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) like mask wearing and physical distancing can help prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases as populations continue to get vaccinated. The study, led by Mehul Patel, PhD, a clinical and population health researcher in the department of Emergency Medicine at the UNC School of Medicine, focuses on the state of North Carolina. Similar modeling studies have been used in different states, and can serve as guidance to leaders as they make decisions to relax restrictions and safety protocols.
Healthbbcgossip.com

The Guardian view on medical records: NHS data grab needs explaining | Editorial

In England, ministers’ plans to suck up GP records need to be scrapped and restarted with a proper debate about their use and privacy implications. The government wants to extract the general practice history of every patient in England by 1 July. Haven’t you heard? Ministers are not exactly shouting about this momentous news. NHS Digital, the body proposing the new scheme, has described it as a way to “improve” the collection of patient information that would allow better planning of healthcare services and use of data in medical research. But there are charging guidelines for the use of this data. One might reasonably conclude that the most sensitive medical details of the entire adult English population are being collected and some portion may be provided at “costs” agreed with third parties.
Public Healthvaughantoday.ca

Does Gaspé change color … inadvertently?

Regional Director of Public Health, Dr. Yves Bonnet Figer, asked for an explanation. I think it might be an omission. I wait for the answers. The doctor believes that the outbreaks that occurred in May in Haute-Gaspisi and Avignon were well controlled. Current cases in these two MRCRegional county municipality...
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

World No Tobacco Day: Jharkhand government imposes ban on 11 brands

May 31—On 'World No Tobacco Day' the Jharkhand government extended a previously imposed ban on manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of 11 brands of packaged and unpackaged pan masala in the state. Monday's order extended an order imposed on May, 2020, in the interest of public health. "The notification prohibits...