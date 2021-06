The Google Phone app is a pretty basic app to have on your device but you still look forward to updates and new features every once in a while. The newest one is also pretty basic but it’s important to have for some users. The app gets the Caller ID Announcement feature that, as its name says, announces the name and number of incoming calls to your device when it’s enabled. It’s an important new addition for those who want to know whether or not to take the call without looking at the screen.