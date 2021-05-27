Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mali’s military releases transitional president and PM

By BABA AHMED
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rvkW_0aD9dYtH00

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention, a top officer said Thursday.

The release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who were in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, according to Maj. Baba Cisse.

“Indeed, the former president and former prime minister were released,” Cisse told The Associated Press.

The U.N. Security Council indicated the resignations were forced and demanded an immediate resumption of the civilian-led transitional government, saying after a closed meeting Wednesday that military personnel should return to their barracks.

The U.N., the African Union, other international bodies and the United States had urged Mali’s military to release Ouane and N’Daw.

The two were arrested Monday, along with other leaders of the transitional government, hours after naming a new Cabinet that did not include two key military leaders.

By deposing the president and prime minister, the head of Mali’s 2020 coup, Col. Assimi Goita, who has served as transitional vice president since September, regained control of the West African country.

Goita said he intends to now lead the transition, according to a West African diplomat who was involved in mediations. The diplomat was not permitted to discuss the subject with reporters and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Cisse, who is a special advisor to Goita, said late Wednesday that the release of the two arrested leaders “will be done gradually for the obvious security reasons.”

He recited a list of reasons for the arrests of Mali’s heads of government, including accusations that the prime minister blocked the vice president on certain defense and security issues and violated the transitional charter by not consulting Goita about the formation of a new government.

The political crisis in the midst of an 18-month civilian transition to democratic elections following the 2020 coup risks plunging the troubled nation into further instability and has sparked international condemnation.

Goita has said he would stick with 2022 elections, but his recent moves sparked mistrust.

The 15-member U.N. Security Council met Wednesday over Mali and in a statement said that “imposing a change of transitional leadership by force, including through forced resignations, is unacceptable.”

The Security Council said it was concerned the developments would risk “ongoing efforts to counter terrorism, implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, and stabilize the center of Mali.”

Representatives from the African Union and the West African regional group known as ECOWAS were in Mali to mediate the political crisis. Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who mediated in Mali after the 2020 coup, led the delegation.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the week’s events as a coup and warned of repercussions, including targeted sanctions.

The European Union warned that it would consider targeted measures against “political and military leaders who obstruct the Malian transition.”

The United States strongly condemned the detention of the civilian leaders. The State Department said would suspend security assistance to Malian forces. The U.S. said it would also consider targeted measures against leaders obstructing the civilian-led transition.

The latest unrest could further destabilize efforts to control Mali’s long-running Islamic insurgency.

A power vacuum amid a 2012 coup d’etat unleashed years of chaos in Mali and allowed Islamic extremists to seize control of northern towns. Ultimately, a French-led military operation ousted the jihadists from strongholds in 2013, but they have regrouped and since expanded their reach.

___

AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

469K+
Followers
240K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goodluck Jonathan
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Coup#Military Personnel#U S Government#International Terrorism#Senegal#Bamako#Ap#West African#The U N Security Council#The African Union#Cabinet#The Security Council#Ecowas#Nigerian#French#The European Union#The State Department#Transitional Leadership#Malian Forces#Democratic Elections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Politics104.1 WIKY

African Union suspends Mali after military coup and threatens sanctions

BAMAKO (Reuters) – The African Union has suspended Mali’s membership in response to last week’s military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The military arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured...
AfricaPosted by
AFP

African Union suspends Mali after second coup in nine months

The African Union announced it was suspending Mali with immediate effect and threatened the impoverished country with sanctions, after a second military coup in nine months.  The AU "decides... to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from participation in all activities of the African Union, its organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order has been restored in the country", the body's Peace and Security Council said in a statement late Tuesday.
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

President Bio condemns military takeovers at ECOWAS meeting as crisis deepens in Mali

Yesterday in Accra, Ghana, where leaders of ECOWAS held an Extraordinary meeting on the political situation in Mali, chaired by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Sierra Leone’s President Dr Julius Maada Bio called for consultations and wider communications with stakeholders in Mali, following a military takeover in the country. “This...
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Macron suggests France may pull out troops from Mali

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday suggested France will pull troops from Mali if the country’s institutional instability persists and inhibits the fight against Islamic extremists. Macron told a news conference that “our priority in Mali is the fight against terrorism and the presence of our...
AfricaUS News and World Report

West Africa Leaders Suspend Mali From Region Bloc Over Coup

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African leaders suspended Mali from their regional bloc Sunday over what they said amounted to a coup last week, Ghana’s foreign minister said after an emergency meeting to address the political crisis in Mali. The bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, “is worried...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Paris threatens to withdraw troops if radical Islamism grows in Mali

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would consider withdrawing troops from Mali if he saw growing tendencies towards radical Islamism following the recent coup, he said in comments published on Sunday. Mali’s president and prime minister were forced to resign from their positions earlier this week, after being detained in...
Africawtaq.com

Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit

ACCRA (Reuters) – West African leaders will discuss on Sunday how to respond to a coup in Mali, gathering in the Ghanaian capital Accra for a summit to be attended by Assimi Goita, who was named interim Malian president after leading the takeover last week. The revolt has prompted sanctions...
Politicsjurist.org

Mali Constitutional Court declares coup leader as interim president

The Constitutional Court of Mali on Friday declared Assimi Goïta, the colonel who led a military coup against interim President Bah Ndaw, as the new interim president of Mali. The court made the move following what it described as a “vacancy in the presidency,” which emerged after the alleged forced...
Politicstheedgemarkets.com

Macron threatens French troop withdrawal from Mali

(May 30): France will pull troops out of Mali if the country moves toward radical Islamism, President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche. Macron told the newspaper during a trip to Africa last week that he had warned leaders in the west of the continent that the French government will not stand by a country where there is no longer any democratic legitimacy or transition.
Africaarise.tv

Mali Coup Leader in Ghana for ECOWAS Crisis Talks

Colonel Assimi Goita, Mali’s coup leader and newly appointed interim president, has been summoned to an emergency meeting of West African leaders in Ghana. At Sunday’s extraordinary summit, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to discuss how to deal with Mali’s second coup in nine months.
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Mali’s new president heads to ECOWAS over double coup

BAMAKO (Mali) May 30 — West African leaders will meet in Ghana today to discuss a response to Mali’s second coup in nine months, with the new president Colonel Assimi Goita attending. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) invited Goita to come to Ghana’s capital Accra for “consultations”...
Africaarise.tv

Mali Coup: 10 African Heads of State to Attend Sunday’s ECOWAS Summit in Accra

At least 10 ECOWAS leaders are expected to attend an extraordinary meeting aimed at restoring constitutional order in Mali following the May 24 “coup within a coup.”. Also expected at the summit is junta leader Col. Assimi Goita, who assumed power after the sacking of the transition government’s President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.
Africajusticenewsflash.com

Mali Coup Leader Goes to Ghana to Participate in the Crisis Meeting of the Economic Community of West African Countries | Business Wire Ghana News

The West African Group is concerned that the recent coup d’état could jeopardize Mali’s transition to democracy and increase regional insecurity. Mali’s coup leader and newly appointed interim president, Colonel Asimi Goita, have been summoned to an emergency meeting of West African leaders in Ghana. At a special summit on...
Politicsarcamax.com

Mali defies regional bloc to name junta leader interim president

Military Vice President Assimi Goita was appointed president of Mali’s interim government despite widespread calls for a return to civilian rule. Goita will resume the functions of president for the duration of the transition period and until elections are held, the Constitutional Court said in a statement late on Friday. The decision came ahead of a high-level meeting of West African heads of states which is expected to decide on a way forward for Mali.
Politicsdallassun.com

Mali Strongman Goita Reaches Out Amid International Pressure

BAMAKO, MALI - Malian Colonel Assimi Goita on Friday said a new prime minister will be appointed within days, in his first remarks since seizing power this week. The army officer made the announcement during a meeting with political and civil-society figures in Bamako, according to an AFP journalist, as international pressure rises on the country's ruling military administration.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Mali coup: Ousted interim president, prime minister released 3 days after arrest

May 27 (UPI) -- Mail's ousted interim president and prime minister were released Thursday after being arrested this week in the country's second military coup in nine months. Former interim president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane returned home early Thursday morning after release from an army base in Kati, outside the capital, Bamako, The Washington Post reported.
PoliticsVoice of America

 Mali President, PM Resign After Arrest, Confirming 2nd Coup in 9 Months

Mali’s interim president and prime minister have resigned following their arrest by the military, in what amounts to a second coup for the troubled West African county in nine months. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigned according to a statement Wednesday from Baba Cissé, an aide to...
Politicsarise.tv

West African Coup Mediators Meet Mali’s Military Leaders

Visiting West African mediators have met Mali’s senior military figures who carried out the country’s second coup in less than a year. On Tuesday a military colonel – who was the vice-president in the transitional government – accused President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane of sabotaging the transition.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US condemns detention of civilian leaders in Mali

The State Department Wednesday condemned the detention of Mali’s transitional president and prime minister by the military this week, which marked the second coup in the country in under a year. “The United States strongly condemns the detention of civilian leaders of Mali’s transition government,” said State Department spokesperson Ned...